Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,245,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 367,692 shares during the quarter. Griffon accounts for 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.45% of Griffon worth $75,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GFF. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,206,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.44. 176,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,532. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.33. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.88 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.51. Griffon had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 90.02%. The business had revenue of $672.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

