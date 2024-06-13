Greytown Advisors Inc. Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $3.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.91. 363,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,604. The stock has a market cap of $172.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.96. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.