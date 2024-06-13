Greytown Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Greytown Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.40. The stock had a trading volume of 710,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,937,363. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.56. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

