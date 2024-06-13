Greytown Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Greytown Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,520 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Greytown Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

EWJ traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $67.18. The stock had a trading volume of 315,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,699,543. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average of $67.23.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.