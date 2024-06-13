Greytown Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Greytown Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.9% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT traded up $7.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $579.07. 56,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,664. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.74. The firm has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $580.15.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.