Greenvale Capital LLP Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 8.9% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Greenvale Capital LLP owned about 0.16% of PayPal worth $104,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.48. 1,782,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,019,576. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

