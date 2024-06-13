Greenlight Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,580,000. AerCap accounts for 0.9% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned about 0.12% of AerCap at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AER. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

Shares of AerCap stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $89.72. The stock had a trading volume of 479,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,858. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average of $81.00. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.85.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

