Greenlight Capital Inc. Grows Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,748,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,750 shares during the period. ODP comprises approximately 4.8% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings in ODP were worth $98,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ODP by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,419,000 after acquiring an additional 493,233 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ODP by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after acquiring an additional 164,020 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ODP by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 524,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ODP by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,486,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ODP by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ODP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ODP shares. StockNews.com raised ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

ODP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.28. 153,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,309. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.59.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.59). ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ODP announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 48.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ODP Profile

(Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.