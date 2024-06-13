Greenlight Capital Inc. Buys 1,755,060 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,779,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755,060 shares during the period. DHT makes up approximately 1.8% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned about 2.32% of DHT worth $37,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in DHT by 42.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,122,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808,258 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in DHT by 4,118.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,670,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,900 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,223,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in DHT by 24.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 675,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,640,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHT traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 594,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,029. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of -0.32. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.87 million. DHT had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 110.48%.

DHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

