Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,339 shares during the quarter. Cellebrite DI comprises about 11.1% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $24,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 14.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

CLBT stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $12.60. 132,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. Cellebrite DI’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

