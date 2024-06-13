Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Sells 153,738 Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,396,616 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock after selling 153,738 shares during the period. MarketWise comprises approximately 0.5% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.34% of MarketWise worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MarketWise by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Insider Transactions at MarketWise

In other news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 103,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $163,220.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,893,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,584.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKTW

MarketWise Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,050. The firm has a market cap of $408.62 million, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. MarketWise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.62.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. MarketWise had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.03%.

MarketWise Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.