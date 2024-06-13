Great Point Partners LLC Takes $9.55 Million Position in Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,858,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,000. Vistagen Therapeutics comprises about 1.6% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Vistagen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Vistagen Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VTGN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.59. 98,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,040. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $24.71.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

