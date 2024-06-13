Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Plans Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:GECCO)

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3631 per share on Sunday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance
GECCO opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $25.24.
About Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026
