Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELV traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $528.76. 258,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $528.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34. The firm has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.46 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.36.

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

