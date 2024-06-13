Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Takes $567,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,345 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 42,539 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 499.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 134,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 112,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.94. 554,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.93. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $147.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBH. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

