Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Invests $697,000 in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 20,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 4,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

Shares of AerCap stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.79. 542,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.00.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

