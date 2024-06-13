Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Invests $430,000 in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 209,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 104,068 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,222,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,872,000 after buying an additional 201,587 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 344.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 367,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after buying an additional 284,742 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,990,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HTHT shares. CLSA started coverage on H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Macquarie started coverage on H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ HTHT traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.19. 932,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,621. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter. H World Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 28.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

