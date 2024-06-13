Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Builders FirstSource comprises about 1.7% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 54,557 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 437.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.13.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.3 %

BLDR stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.70. The company had a trading volume of 630,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,096. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.75. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

