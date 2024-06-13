Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 290 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 8.3% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,627,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,637,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,104.13.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AZO traded down $8.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,809.74. The company had a trading volume of 43,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,126. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,908.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,839.05. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $34.12 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,990 shares of company stock worth $41,341,913 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

