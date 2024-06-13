Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Gray Television Price Performance

GTN.A opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gray Television

About Gray Television

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.