GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Sees Large Volume Increase

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 763,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,676,722 shares.The stock last traded at $60.06 and had previously closed at $60.98.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONL. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,224,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

