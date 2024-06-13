Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Purchases 31,401 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Crown comprises 3.9% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Crown worth $12,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Crown by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Crown by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,300,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.23. 405,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.04. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Further Reading

