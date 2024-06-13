Granby Capital Management LLC Invests $4.90 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,123,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,837 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,290 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.02. 642,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,167,757. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

