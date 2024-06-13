Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 8,580 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 532,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $20,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 48,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 45,075 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 28,719 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,445,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,437,000 after buying an additional 27,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $58,065.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

CMCO traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.15. 8,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,738. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

