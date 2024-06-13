Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 16,611 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,611 shares during the quarter. Workiva accounts for about 1.4% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Workiva worth $42,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Workiva by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Workiva by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Workiva by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Workiva by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WK traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.00. 5,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,246. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.10 and a beta of 1.07. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

Workiva Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

