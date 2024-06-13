Granahan Investment Management LLC Raises Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,105 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Solar worth $17,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $299.43. 292,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,417. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.31. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,519 shares of company stock worth $13,324,756 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.72.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

