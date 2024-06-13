Granahan Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,076,208 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076,208 shares during the quarter. Zeta Global comprises 2.4% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $71,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1,549.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,578 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,411,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in Zeta Global by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Stock Down 0.3 %

ZETA traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.