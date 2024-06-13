Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $52.37 Million Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,645 shares during the quarter. Globant accounts for approximately 1.7% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Globant worth $52,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Globant by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,123,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $743,382,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,671,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Globant by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,618,000 after buying an additional 137,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Globant by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,323,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $315,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,963. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.37 and a 200-day moving average of $208.28. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $151.68 and a 12 month high of $251.50.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC dropped their price target on Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Globant in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Globant from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

