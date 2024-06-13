Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $29.60 Million Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 346,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares during the quarter. Casella Waste Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $29,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,128,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 288,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,684,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,543,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 946,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,218,000 after buying an additional 147,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $771,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $96.79. 3,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,159. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 313.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.97. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CWST

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.