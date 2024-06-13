Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $13.18 Million Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,766 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $13,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,765,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,173,000 after buying an additional 1,188,369 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,870,000 after buying an additional 5,873,823 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,822,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,437,000 after buying an additional 1,260,457 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,836,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,865,000 after buying an additional 2,009,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,451,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,484,000 after buying an additional 1,528,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

CCCS traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.60. 187,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,320. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $13.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $227.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $475,750,798.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,812,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,572,440.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 239,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $2,841,481.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,497.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $475,750,798.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,812,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,572,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,803,322 shares of company stock worth $698,428,993 over the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.