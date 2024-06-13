Granahan Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Repligen worth $23,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,207,000 after purchasing an additional 83,416 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Repligen by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,396,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,215 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Repligen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Repligen by 27.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 458,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,951,000 after purchasing an additional 99,763 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Trading Down 10.0 %

NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $14.31 on Thursday, hitting $128.56. 477,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,428. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.47 and a 200-day moving average of $176.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 519.54, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.