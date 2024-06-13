Granahan Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,712 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.69% of Perficient worth $15,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,578,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,958 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 158,842 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 328.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,856 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 142,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.46. The stock had a trading volume of 215,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $96.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.99 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Saturday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

