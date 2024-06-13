Granahan Investment Management LLC Acquires 51,504 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,504 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $14,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARCT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

Shares of ARCT stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.44. 68,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.76. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $610,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,580,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 52,114 shares of company stock worth $1,955,824 in the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

