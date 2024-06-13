Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 0.2% of Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 35.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $24.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,044.24. 388,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,479. The company has a market cap of $412.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $944.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $879.13. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,077.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

