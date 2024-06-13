Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. V.F. makes up approximately 0.3% of Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth $215,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth $739,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 48.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,098,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,756,000 after buying an additional 1,004,583 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in V.F. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 199,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in V.F. by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.63. 768,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,029,243. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

