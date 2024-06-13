Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 87 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in TransDigm Group by 36.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total value of $27,909,602.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,852,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total transaction of $27,909,602.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,852,866.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and have sold 93,833 shares valued at $121,680,763. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $10.26 on Thursday, hitting $1,311.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,043. The stock has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,280.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,156.82. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.19.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

