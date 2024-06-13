Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $14,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $142,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at $524,584.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.46. 676,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,896. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

