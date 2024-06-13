Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 49,887 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,194 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,887 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.3% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.74.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823,159. The stock has a market cap of $238.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $217.71.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

