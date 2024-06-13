Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 33,295 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,295 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 681,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,638. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

