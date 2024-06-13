Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,539 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.20. 365,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,290,680. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

