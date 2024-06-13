Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 953.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,622 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.4% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.53. 2,026,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,027,326. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Stephens increased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

