Goodnow Investment Group LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Generac comprises about 0.5% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,688,161 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $7.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.91. 608,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,423. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

