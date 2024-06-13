Goodnow Investment Group LLC Acquires 43,530 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,530 shares during the period. Wayfair accounts for approximately 3.1% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Wayfair worth $22,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,402. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.82. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on W

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,441,155.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,441,155.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $335,163.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,393. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.