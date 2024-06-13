Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 15,033 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Goldmoney Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

