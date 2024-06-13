Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,400 shares, a growth of 745.0% from the May 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPIX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $274,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000.

Get Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of GPIX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 77,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.3293 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.