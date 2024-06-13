Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,400 shares, a growth of 745.0% from the May 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPIX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $274,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of GPIX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 77,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $47.36.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
