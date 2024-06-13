Golden Entertainment, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Golden Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 68.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Golden Entertainment to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

Golden Entertainment Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $29.99 on Thursday. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $868.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.21.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $174.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.72 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 1.13%. Research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GDEN shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

