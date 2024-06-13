Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Purchases 75,437 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,437 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises 2.4% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $10,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $332,716,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 51.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,853,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,679 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,358 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 18,312.9% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,595,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,631 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 365,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average is $53.97.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.28.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

