Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,368 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned 0.08% of NovaGold Resources worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 23,541,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,183 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 238,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,926,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,864,000 after acquiring an additional 705,343 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 213,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 84,271 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NG stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.50. 185,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,443. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.18.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

