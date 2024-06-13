Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Pan American Silver by 455.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 446.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PAAS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.92. 886,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.96%.

About Pan American Silver

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Further Reading

