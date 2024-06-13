Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,490 shares during the quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Equinox Gold worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,401,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,994 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 328.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 999,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 766,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $9,111,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 3,396.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,397,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,849 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,855,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 389,521 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.13. 334,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,044. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.32. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.32 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

